Job-Skills Integrator appointed to help retailers train new and existing workers

SINGAPORE – New retail channels such as live streams that blend entertainment and sales promotion, as well as group buys on chat groups, are among the trends shaking up Singapore’s retail industry in recent years.

This is why retailers that do not adopt digital technologies, efficiently provide more personalised service and help staff improve their productivity could be left behind.

Thankfully, help is at hand for retailers who wish to transform their business and workforce to keep up, through the Singapore National Employers Federation (Snef), which has been appointed as the Jobs-Skills Integrator for Retail (JSIT-R) from Thursday.

“The JSIT-R will function as a one-stop advisory service, or ‘customer service centre’ for retailers who are keen to embark on their transformation journey,” said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

Announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the Budget statement in February, jobs-skills integrators are institutions that ensure training improves employment and earning prospects, by co-ordinating the efforts of industry, training and job placement partners.

This includes identifying high-quality courses relevant to an industry’s emerging needs, as well as helping businesses and employees apply for support schemes and funding that they qualify for.

Snef will partner the National Trades Union Congress and refer to the Jobs Transformation Map (JTM) for the retail sector in its work as the JSIT-R.

Dr Tan unveiled both the JTM and Snef’s appointment as the JSIT-R in a launch event held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Thursday.

The JTM sets out the evolving roles that are likely to require job redesign, the skills needed for the redesigned roles, as well as emerging roles and skills the retail sector is set to require.

It identified 14 roles that are likely to undergo a medium or high degree of change, such as sales associates and store managers, and nine emerging roles, such as sustainability specialists.

“(The) JTM provides detailed insights on the key technologies and trends that are driving change in the retail industry and what the potential positive impact it will have on job roles,” said Dr Tan, adding that critical skill sets and skill levels for each role are clearly identified in the road map.

He also said the JTM will also guide small retailers on how they might merge some roles to manage a manpower shortage.