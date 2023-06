On Feb 21, Atomic Heart – a sci-fi shooter set in a 1950s Soviet Union infested with robots – was unleashed on the gaming world.

In just two hours, the game, developed by Mundfish, raked in US$2 million (S$2.7 million) in sales in Asia, recouping the investment of co-publisher 4Divinity, a subsidiary of GCL Asia, a Singapore games and entertainment software company.