Work Talk Podcast: Where the tech jobs are

If you’re one of those curious about some of the world’s most famous tech names, this is your chance to get a sneak peek behind the scenes.

In this episode, ST’s senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts Ms Lee Hui Li, managing director at Microsoft Singapore, and Mr Frank Koo, head of Asia at LinkedIn. Joining us too is Mr David Yeong, a business analytics student at the National University of Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Customers calling to ask how AI will transform their business

4:25 Jobs available in SG at Microsoft and LinkedIn; what Microsoft looks for in hiring candidates?

9:43 Is tech still a good place to work?

11:17 Did the head of Asia at LinkedIn get hired through LinkedIn?

12:40 Do you want to work for Microsoft, the clever guy at the bar who cannot tell jokes?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Eden Soh

