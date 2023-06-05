Poor image of logistics among the young in Singapore worsens talent crunch

SINGAPORE – The logistics industry is a prime mover in employing brain power to meet the complex challenges of moving items from A to B as fast as possible, but its greatest challenge now is to overcome the sector’s own image problem.

The problem in essence is that for many people, especially young people, logistics conjures up unappealing images of harried workers unloading cartons from the back of a van in the blazing sun. Try selling that to a young job seeker.

Yet supply-chain management – industry-speak for logistics – requires people and leaders with the very traits the young possess: Nimbleness, innovativeness and IT savviness.

The need is ever greater now as firms navigate the constant disruptions to global trade that have stemmed from the pandemic.

Singapore is on the front line when it comes to meeting this challenge, given that 23 out of the top 25 global logistics companies have operations in the country, with many of them basing their regional headquarters in the city-state.

Major companies like Dole, Johnson & Johnson, Henkel, Schneider Electric, 3M and Procter & Gamble have also made Singapore their supply-chain hub.

Mr Eddie Lim, an executive director at the Singapore Logistics Association, told The Straits Times there is a shortage of manpower across logistics, but the problem is more acute among the “rank and file”.

“This is a constant problem. During the Covid-19 pandemic, some operators and people in customer services were displaced. The foreigners left the country and never returned. Other sectors like retail as well as food and beverage are also grappling with similar manpower issues,” he said.

“So what you see is a churn among the sectors because the skill sets for the rank and file are not generic and can be exported to other sectors.”

One home-grown family-owned logistics company is closing shop after operating here for nearly half a century due to the labour crunch. It expects to reap more money from the sale of its freehold commercial property than from its core operations.

Dr Faizal Yahya, a senior research fellow in the Governance and Economy Department at the Institute of Policy Studies, said there is a need to engage with Gen Z – those born between 1997 and 2012 – as they would form a significant part of the workforce in the near future.

Human resource experts said young people need to know that logistics and supply-chain management are expansive fields that go beyond shipping and basic goods handling.

This once-overlooked segment of the economy actually offers a wide range of career paths and opportunities, ranging from sourcing and procurement to merchandising, supply-chain planning and sales and operations.