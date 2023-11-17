S’pore export slump eases again in October, with a less-than-expected 3.4% drop

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s key exports shrank for the 13th straight month on a year-on-year basis, but the numbers show a continued improvement, according to data out on Friday by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell 3.4 per cent in October from the same month a year ago, beating the expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg who predicted a drop of 6 per cent.

October’s export decline was also much less than the 13.2 per cent fall in September.

In another sign of improvement, on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx grew by 3.4 per cent in October, extending September’s 11.1 per cent expansion.

EnterpriseSG noted that a low base helped electronics and non-electronics exports to decline less sharply in October.

Electronics shipments dropped 5.6 per cent year on year, easing from the 11.6 per cent fall of the previous month.

The decline was led by integrated circuits, diodes and transistors, and parts of personal computers.

Meanwhile, non-electronics Nodx also fell, by 2.7 per cent in October. This was an improvement from the 13.7 per cent drop the previous month.

Food preparations, non-electric engines and motors, and electrical machinery contributed the most to the decline.

Exports to Singapore’s top markets fell as a whole, led by Taiwan, the United States and South Korea.

But shipments to China, the European Union, Thailand and Hong Kong rose.

Total trade grew in October, with exports rising while imports declined.

Total trade expanded by 0.3 per cent over the same month in 2022, after the 12.5 per cent contraction in the previous month.

This was due to the increase in oil trade, while non-oil trade decreased.