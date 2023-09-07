Shipping sector needs all hands on deck to speed up emissions cuts this decade: DNV

SINGAPORE - The global maritime industry is in a “golden age of innovation” and can tap a growing range of measures to make deep emissions reductions, but efforts need to pick up speed this decade, a leading industry figure said.

What global shipping does this decade will dictate how successful the maritime industry is in reaching its decarbonisation goals by 2030 and mid-century, said Mr Knut Orbeck-Nilssen, chief executive of Norway’s DNV Maritime.

DNV is one of the world’s leading certification bodies and an influential advisor for the maritime industry.

“Shipping is demonstrating the capacity to evolve quickly, but this is being driven by the need to decarbonise, which is urgent,” Mr Orbeck-Nilssen said.

“We are in a golden age of innovation where stakeholders across the value chain are experimenting with new technologies,” he told The Straits Times ahead of Thursday’s release of DNV’s Maritime Forecast To 2050 report, which looks at the technologies and regulations that are shaping the sector.

Key drivers for change are the recently agreed emissions reduction goals by the United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the inclusion of shipping into the European Union’s emissions trading scheme from next year, which is setting a carbon price on shipping emissions, DNV said in the report.

Cleaner fuels, carbon-capture and storage, wind power, more efficient port operations, and eventually nuclear are just some of the options for the industry, which has long been criticised as a climate laggard.

The sector emits more than one billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, about 3 per cent of global emissions caused by human activities, the European Union says.

In July 2023, the 175 member nations of the IMO agreed to reach net-zero emissions “by or around” 2050. They also agreed to “indicative checkpoints” to reduce the total annual greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by at least 20 per cent – “striving” for 30 per cent – by 2030, compared with 2008.

Members agreed to reduce emissions by at least 70 per cent by 2040, and strive for 80 per cent, compared with 2008 levels.

To get there, the industry needs to urgently focus on energy efficiency measures to cut emissions with the uptake of cleaner fuels expected to take time, the report said.

“Energy efficiency measures account for a third of emission reductions by 2050,” said Mr Eirik Ovrum, lead author of the report and principal consultant at DNV Maritime.

Mr Orbeck-Nilssen said wind-assisted propulsion is achieving fuel savings of between 5 and 9 per cent and could improve further.

Speed reductions, choosing the alternative routes and limiting waiting times in ports, can also help.