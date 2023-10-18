IMF cuts S’pore 2023 growth forecast on weak exports, China slump; sees Asia slowing next year

SINGAPORE – Economic growth in Asia is likely to be 4.6 per cent in 2023, up from 3.9 per cent in 2022, despite a challenging global environment, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday.

But the IMF lowered its 2023 growth projection for Singapore’s economy to 1 per cent from an earlier estimate of 1.5 per cent in April, as some Asian economies are hit harder by weaker global demand for goods exports and a slowing Chinese economy.

Singapore growth will pick up to a pace of 2.1 per cent in 2024, but the outlook for Asia is for further moderation, the IMF said in its Regional Economic Outlook update.

It said the growth momentum is slowing as global demand has rotated from goods to services while central banks worldwide have raised interest rates to fight inflation and, in the process, have tightened the supply of loans to businesses and households.

Meanwhile, China’s economy is losing steam after a brief pick-up in the wake of its full reopening earlier in 2023 – this will weigh on demand throughout the region.

The world’s second-largest economy is decelerating due to lacklustre investment and a slump in the property sector.

The IMF did upgrade the growth outlook for the US and Japan – both major buyers of Asian goods – but believes that it will not completely offset the drag from China.

“Medium-term growth for the region is expected to moderate further, to 3.9 per cent, as China’s structural slowdown and weaker productivity growth in many other economies weigh on the region – developments that reflect in part the spectre of global de-risking,” it stated in the report.

The IMF also said risks to the near-term outlook, globally and in Asia, remain tilted to the downside, even as they are more balanced than six months ago.

“A weaker-than-expected recovery in China could trigger negative spillovers to its trading partners. Abrupt financial tightening in the United States or within the region would inhibit growth, especially in highly leveraged economies and sectors.”