Singapore key exports shrink for 9th straight month with 15.5% drop in June

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s key exports fell at a steeper rate in June, its ninth straight month of decline, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) shrank 15.5 per cent year on year in June, following a revised 14.8 per cent fall in May.

In real terms after adjusting for inflation, Nodx decreased by 9 per cent, following the 7.8 per cent fall in May, EnterpriseSG said.

Non-electronics shipments shrank 15.4 per cent in June, a sharper contraction than the 10.7 per cent decline in May.

Petrochemicals (-34.0%) and primary chemicals (-61.8%) declined from the high base a year ago in June 2022.

Pharmaceuticals shipments meanwhile slid 29.5 per cent in June, after falling 14 per cent in May.

Electronics shipments posted a smaller decline in June, falling by 15.9 per cent year on year in June, after contracting 27.2 per cent in May.

Integrated circuits, disk media products and parts of integrated circuits contributed the most to the drop in electronic exports, with the last segment seeing the sharpest fall of 44.8 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Nodx reversed May’s 14.6 per cent decline, to grow 5.4 per cent in June.

Breaking down by shipments to Singapore’s top 10 markets, Singapore’s exports to China continued to recover, rising another 3.1 per cent in June. This was the second straight month of increase since June 2022.

China is the second-biggest export market for Singapore, with a 15.8 per cent share of Nodx in the January-to-June period.

The United States remains the biggest export market for the Republic - shipments to the US fell 1.8 per cent in June reversing from a 4.8 per cent gain in the previous month.

Intra-regional trade with South-east Asian countries, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, also posted sharper declines in June.

On a year-on year-basis, total trade contracted by a sharper 19.2 per cent in June, following 17.9 per cent decline in May.

Last week, advance estimates showed the Singapore economy narrowly avoided a technical recession in the second quarter. It grew 0.7 per cent year on year, faster than the 0.4 per cent growth in the first quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter on quarter basis, the economy expanded by 0.3 per cent, a turnaround from the 0.4 per cent contraction in the first quarter.