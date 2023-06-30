ST Explains: What Singapore’s key export figures signal about its current economic outlook

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s exports have shown no signs of picking up yet, as non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell 14.7 per cent in May, from the same month a year ago, worsening from a 9.8 per cent contraction in April and an 8.2 per cent dip in March.

This represents the eighth straight month of contraction for exports since September 2022 when Nodx was up 3.1 per cent.

Similarly, the country’s manufacturing output contracted for an eighth straight month in May, according to figures out earlier this week. It was the first double-digit contraction since November 2019.

The sluggish export performance is raising fears Singapore will slip into a technical recession in the second quarter. The Singapore economy contracted in the first quarter, falling 0.4 per cent from the previous quarter.

The Straits Times examines why Nodx is an important indicator of the country’s economic growth.

1. Why should people care about the monthly Nodx numbers?

Singapore is an open economy and very reliant on external trade as one of its key growth drivers.

The World Bank’s latest data shows exports of goods and services were around 185 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, up from 182 per cent in 2020.

This contrasts with its Asean peers, whose economies are more dependent on domestic demand, with exports making up less than 70 per cent of GDP in 2021 – Malaysia (68.8 per cent), Thailand (58.2 per cent), the Philippines (25.7 per cent) and Indonesia (21.6 per cent).

OCBC Bank’s head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said Nodx shows Singapore’s exports to other countries and therefore takes the pulse of external demand and health of the global economy.

“It is a good proxy for generally how our manufacturing and our trade are doing,” she said.

2. How is Nodx an indicator of the performance of Singapore’s manufacturing sector?

Ms Ling said a lot of products produced in Singapore are not for domestic consumption but for the global markets, so “whatever we produce, we need to be able to sell”.

If overseas demand is weak, it will hurt the manufacturing sector as the country cannot export all the products it makes.

Mr Ong Sin Beng, chief economist for Asean at JP Morgan, said Nodx is a “good barometer of where we are in the goods and industrial production cycle”.

Singapore exports electronics, which include semiconductors and integrated circuits, and non-electronic products like pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals.

Electronics shipments make up around 19 to 21 per cent of Nodx, with non-electronics accounting for the rest.