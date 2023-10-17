Singapore’s key exports fall at a slower pace in September; 12th straight month of declines

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s key exports extended the 12th straight month of declines in September, but by a smaller percentage than in August.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell by 13.2 per cent in September from the same month a year ago, following a revised 22.5 per cent contraction in August, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Tuesday.

September’s exports were however up by 11.1 per cent from the previous month, reversing the 6.6 per cent fall in August.

In September, the fall in Nodx was due mainly to non-electronics shipments.

Non-electronic Nodx declined by 13.6 per cent year on year, a better performance than the 22.9 per cent contraction in August.

Non-monetary gold, pharmaceuticals and food preparations contributed the most to the decline.

Electronics shipments fell by 11.6 per cent year on year in September, also a better performance than the 21.1 per cent contraction in the previous month.

Integrated circuits, personal computers and parts of personal computers contributed the most to the fall.

Shipments to Singapore’s top 10 markets mostly fell, except for exports to China, Hong Kong and the United States.

The largest contributors to the decline were Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Total trade declined by 12.3 per cent in September from the same month a year earlier. This follows the 15.5 per cent contraction in August.

Oil domestic exports slipped by 17 per cent year on year in September, after the 24.7 per cent contraction in August.

The fall in oil exports was due to lower shipments to Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The Government has forecast that Nodx will contract by 9 per cent to 10 per cent in 2023.