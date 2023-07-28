Private home prices snap three-year growth streak, down 0.2 per cent in Q2

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) private-home price index snapped a three-year growth streak in the second quarter, due to higher financing costs and recent rounds of cooling measures, which spurred buyers to prioritise buying for occupancy, and also tempered foreign investors.

Private home prices contracted at a slower pace of 0.2 per cent in the second quarter, below the URA’s flash estimate of a 0.4 per cent drop, due to strong take-up at several major new launches in recent weeks.

However, the overall price drop – the first since the first quarter of 2020 when the index fell 1 per cent during the onset of the pandemic – is in sharp contrast to a 3.3 per cent gain in the first quarter of 2023.

Driving the price fall is a significant moderation in the growth of landed property prices to just 1.1 per cent, following a 5.9 per cent jump in the first quarter. In addition, non-landed prices dropped 0.6 per cent, compared with a 2.6 per cent gain in the first quarter.

Analysts also pointed to a 2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop in prices of non-landed private homes in the city fringe, compared with a 4.4 per cent rise in the first quarter even as the city fringe led sales volumes in the second quarter.

The Reserve Residences in upper Bukit Timah was the top-performing non-landed private residential project in the second quarter, selling 590 units. This is followed by Tembusu Grand in Jalan Tembusu, which sold 362 units, and The Continuum in Thiam Siew Avenue, which sold 217 units.

Year-on-year, the price index is up 7.5 per cent. But price gains moderated in the first half of 2023, up 3.1 per cent, compared with a 4.2 per cent rise in the first half of 2022, according to OrangeTee & Tie.

PropertyGuru Singapore country manager Mr Tan Tee Khoon expects “uneven performances” among upcoming new condominium launches in the next quarter.

“The proximity to MRT stations, choice of schools, the scale of development, and the number of one- and two-bedders for sale will be key factors,” he said.

Prices in the prime district fell 0.1 per cent compared with the URA’s flash estimate of a 0.3 per cent increase, and a 0.8 per cent rise in the first quarter, suggesting that the doubling of Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) rates to 60 per cent for foreigners took a toll, Mr Leonard Tay, Knight Frank’s head of research, said.

Projects in the prime district that are nearing completion such as The Atelier, and some approaching their five-year ABSD deadline, continued to move units as developers offer discounts and marketing campaigns, Ms Tricia Song, CBRE’s head of research for South-east Asia, said.

But the prime district market should remain resilient as more local buyers are jumping in with the price gap between this submarket and city fringe properties having narrowed to just 8.7 per cent in the second quarter from 48.1 per cent in the first quarter, Mr Eugene Lim, ERA Realty Network’s key executive officer, said.

Despite a drop in new non-landed home purchases by foreign buyers to 109 units in the second quarter from 180 a year ago, a higher proportion of pricier prime district homes was sold to this group in the second quarter compared to a year ago, PropNex Realty chief executive Ismail Gafoor noted.

Close to 25 per cent of prime district new non-landed homes sold to foreigners were priced above $5 million, up from 20 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, he said.