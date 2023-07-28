HDB resale prices rose 1.5%, fewer units sold in Q2

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats showed signs of moderation as they rose by 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, lower than the average quarterly growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022.

However, it is still higher than the 1 per cent growth reported from January to March 2023, noted HDB in its data release on Friday.

The price moderation comes after cooling measures were introduced to moderate demand and encourage prudent borrowing, as well as due to the implementation of a strong pipeline of Build-to-Order (BTO) flats, HDB said.

Cooling measures introduced in September 2022 include a wait-out period of 15 months before private property owners are allowed to purchase a non-subsidised HDB resale flat. The criteria for HDB loans were also tightened.

Chief research officer of Mogul.sg Nicholas Mak said: “The strong supply of HDB BTO flats pushed out by the government since 2022 is having its intended effects. Homebuyers are gradually drawn from the HDB resale market to the BTO market or to wait for their desired BTO projects to be available for application.”

PropertyGuru Singapore country manager Tan Tee Khoon noted that HDB resale prices will likely moderate further as an influx of about 16,000 flats will complete the mandatory five-year minimum occupation period (MOP) in 2023 and are expected to enter the market. This will give buyers more choice and reduce the pressure to match high asking prices.

OrangeTee & Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun pointed out that the highest price increase was for one-room flats, which increased 3.6 per cent from a median price of $237,000 in the first three months of 2023 to $245,500 for April to June.

She added that this was followed by executive flats, whose prices rose by 2.3 per cent from $800,000 to $818,000 over the same period. Prices of five-room flats climbed 1.9 per cent from $638,000 to $650,000, while those of four-room flats increased 1.5 per cent from $537,000 to $545,000.

The median price of flats increased in 18 out of 26 towns for April to June, Ms Sun said. Geylang registered the biggest price growth of 19.2 per cent, followed by Ang Mo Kio at 8.4 per cent, Central Area at 6.8 per cent, and Bukit Panjang at 6.1 per cent.

From April to June, 6,514 units changed hands, which was 6.7 per cent lower than the 6,979 homes sold from January to March, HDB data showed.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said the slower sales in the second quarter of 2023 could be due to a combination of factors, including a mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers, the 15-month wait-out period discouraging some private home owners from selling their private residential property and buying a resale HDB flat, as well as the ramped-up supply of new build-to-order (BTO) flats.

“We have also heard feedback that a delay in HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter approval could also have contributed somewhat to the slower resale transactions,” said Ms Wong.

In May, the HFE was introduced to streamline the flat-buying process. Buyers just need to make a single application to obtain the HFE letter informing them if they are eligible to buy a new or resale flat, how much of the housing grants they can use and the HDB loan amount they qualify for.