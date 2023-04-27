Higher ABSD: S’pore citizens buying 2nd home to pay 20%, up from 17%; rate for foreigners doubles

SINGAPORE - Buyers of residential properties now have to pay higher additional stamp duties, after the Government announced a fresh round of cooling measures late on Wednesday night in a move to “promote a sustainable property market”.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Finance, National Development Ministry and Monetary Authority of Singapore said the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) rate for foreigners buying any residential property will be raised from 30 per cent to 60 per cent - the highest increase.

The rate will be raised from 17 per cent to 20 per cent for Singapore citizens buying their second residential property, and from 25 per cent to 30 per cent for those buying their third and subsequent property.

Singapore permanent residents (PRs) buying their second residential property will see the rate rise from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, and from 30 per cent to 35 per cent for third and subsequent properties.

Entities or trusts purchasing any residential property will pay a rate of 65 per cent, up from 35 per cent. This will not apply to housing developers.

Based on 2022 data, the increases will affect about 10 per cent of residential property transactions.

This is the third round of cooling measures in the past 16 months. The Government said that while the earlier two rounds of measures in December 2021 and September 2022 have had a moderating effect on the market, property prices showed “renewed signs of acceleration amid resilient demand” in the first quarter of 2023.

“Demand from locals purchasing homes for owner-occupation has been especially strong, and there has also been renewed interest from local and foreign investors in our residential property market.”

“If left unchecked, prices could run ahead of economic fundamentals, with the risk of a sustained increase in prices relative to incomes.”

According to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, private home prices gained 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Year-on-year, prices rose by 11.3 per cent last quarter.

The Government said ABSD rates for citizens and PRs purchasing their first residential property - which constitute about 90 per cent of residential property transactions - will remain at 0 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

In December 2021, the Government raised the ABSD rate for home buyers and developers, among other measures. The ABSD was hiked from 12 per cent to 17 per cent for citizens buying their second residential property, and from 15 per cent to 25 per cent for those buying their third and subsequent properties.

In September last year, it tightened the criteria to assess borrowers’ ability to repay, and therefore qualify for, housing loans granted by private financial institutions and by HDB.