Latest cooling measures could strangle supply of prime freehold collective sale sites: JLL

SINGAPORE - That prized pot of collective sale riches may get more elusive for private home owners, as analysts say the latest round of property curbs could further dampen the current collective sale cycle, which is already seeing a slower success rate compared with the boom cycle from 2017 to 2018.

About a third of collective sales have succeeded in the current cycle, down from 60 per cent in the 2017-2018 cycle, as developers turned cautious in the face of heightened risks, economic uncertainty and compressed profit margins, said Knight Frank’s head of capital markets (land and collective sale) Chia Mein Mein.

According to JLL, about 70 residential collective sale projects with a total value of $24.66 billion have been launched in the current cycle from 2021 to May 2023. Of these, only 20 totalling $3.57 billion were sold – a far cry from the more than $10 billion in deals done from 2017 to 2018.

This year, 14 projects with a total value of over $5 billion were launched for sale en bloc before the April 27 cooling measures. Three projects – Meyer Park, Bagnall Court and Holland Tower – totalling $583.76 million have been sold, JLL said.

JLL said getting the mandatory 80 per cent consensus for prime freehold residential projects will be even more of “an uphill task and probably impossible to achieve for those that have a very high proportion of foreign owner-occupiers”.

Typically, prime-district developments have a higher proportion of foreign owner-occupiers, who may now be less incentivised to join a collective sale because the cost of a replacement property is now very much higher for this group, said Mr Tan Hong Boon, executive director of capital markets at JLL.

The new curbs include 3 to 30 percentage point hikes in additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates. The steepest increase was targeted at foreigners, with ABSD rates doubling to 60 per cent from 30 per cent.

This could “strangle the supply of prime collective sale sites near the city centre, especially freehold sites”, Mr Tan said.

But collective sale projects in the suburbs and city fringe may not be as badly affected, as these cater more to the owner-occupier market, analysts said. Collective sale sites in areas where new residential launches are doing well may continue to attract developers’ interest if priced realistically, Ms Chia said.

Why the collective sale market is in a funk

For developers, three rounds of cooling measures since December 2021, a weaker macroeconomic outlook and record high interest rates pose major challenges for land banking.

Back in 2018, the July 6 round of cooling measures doused the then booming collective sale cycle. Those curbs included a 5 to 10 percentage point increase in ABSD rates for all buyers and developers, as well as an additional 5 per cent non-remittable ABSD on developers.

For the current cycle, developers were still grappling with the Dec 15, 2021 round of curbs, which saw ABSD raised to up to 40 per cent for developers that fail to sell all their units within five years, CBRE’s head of research for South-east Asia Tricia Song said.

They became even more cautious in land banking after another round of curbs in September 2022, coupled with higher interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown, she noted.

Heightened development risks, higher construction costs and recent revisions in the definitions of gross floor area, which affect a project’s saleable area, will also lower the prices developers are prepared to pay for collective sale sites, analysts said.