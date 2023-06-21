Govt steps up supply of private homes for second half of 2023, bumping total to 10-year high

SINGAPORE – Land supply for private housing has been further bumped up significantly for the second half of 2023 to meet resilient demand, bringing the total confirmed list supply to its highest in a decade.

Eight sites, including one executive condominium (EC) site on the confirmed list of the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme announced by the Ministry of National Development on Wednesday, will yield about 5,160 private residential units, including 560 EC units, and 4,900 sq m gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space.

This is a rise of 26 per cent from 4,090 residential units in the first half of 2023.

With the second half of 2023 supply, the total confirmed list supply of around 9,250 units for the whole of 2023 will be the highest in a decade.

This is also nearly 50 per cent higher than the supply in 2022, and around 2½ times the supply in 2021.

Huttons Asia’s senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said that the sites on the confirmed list are going to attract keen interest from developers.

“Many of them are either directly connected to an MRT station or within a short walk to one. Several are in new locations where there had not been any supply for many years,” Mr Lee said.

“It has been eight years since the last GLS for private housing in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh. One of the sites is a short walk to Braddell MRT station. With five-room flats at The Peak @ Toa Payoh exceeding $1 million and a number of flats that have recently reached their five-year minimum occupation period exceeding $800,000, there is a sizeable pool of Housing Board upgraders. The top bid could be more than $1,200 per sq ft per plot ratio.”

The Government has also made available sites on the reserve list that can yield an additional 3,430 units, for developers to initiate for development if they assess that there is demand.

The reserve list comprises six private residential sites (including two EC sites), one commercial site, one white site and one hotel site.

These reserve list sites can yield an additional 3,430 private residential units (including 855 EC units), 93,350 sq m GFA of commercial space and 530 hotel rooms.

Collectively, this supply injection will bring the total pipeline supply of private housing (including ECs) to about 63,500 units, comprising 50,200 units with planning approval and 13,300 units from GLS sites and awarded en bloc sites that have yet to be granted planning approval.

Of these, about 40,400 units will be completed between 2023 and 2025, which is more than double the 20,000 units completed from 2020 to 2022.

This forms part of the total supply of about 100,000 public and private housing units to be completed between 2023 and 2025, which will help to cater to housing needs in the immediate few years ahead.

Among the reserve list sites is the white site for a mixed-use development in Woodlands Avenue 2 and the short-term lease commercial site in Punggol Walk.

These will be carried over from the first half 2023 reserve list to the second half 2023 reserve list.

They will provide opportunity to initiate the development of more office and retail space if developers assess that there is demand.

The second half 2023 reserve list also includes a site in River Valley Road carried over from the first half 2023 reserve list, for the development of more hotel rooms if there is demand.