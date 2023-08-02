Listed companies and trusts show progress in corporate governance practices; some areas still lacking

SINGAPORE – Listed companies and trusts continue to improve in the areas of governance, sustainability and transparency practices, noted a new study.

It showed that the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) scores of companies in the general category increased to 74.8 points in 2023, up from 70.6 in 2022.

This is the second year in a row that the score has been above 70. It also represents the largest quantum increase since 2020 when the rating jumped 8.6 points from 2019.

Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the NUS Business School, said the overall improvement reflects ongoing efforts by companies to promote good corporate governance practices.

The SGTI score for listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) and business trusts rose to 89.3 points, the fourth straight year that the mean score was above 80.

The mean score progressed from 84.8 in 2020 to 89.3 in 2023, an increase of 4.5 points.

The SGTI is a collaboration between CPA Australia, the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the NUS Business School and the Singapore Institute of Directors.

The study, released at the Governance & Transparency Forum held at the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday, assessed 474 listed companies in the general category and 43 in the Reit and business trust segment, all of which had released their annual reports by May 31.