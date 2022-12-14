Listed Singapore firms do well in corporate governance: Scorecard

SINGAPORE - The bigger publicly listed companies in Singapore performed better than they did in 2019 in terms of corporate governance standards and practices, even amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is according to the 2021 edition of the Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard by the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the NUS Business School and the Singapore Institute of Directors, which was released on Wednesday.
The scorecard also included more Singapore companies in the Asean Asset Class, a catalogue of publicly listed entities across the region that are recognised for good corporate governance practices.
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam participated in this round of assessment, which began in 2021.
The Singapore companies also scored higher on average than in the 2019 edition of the scorecard.
Every two years, the Centre for Governance and Sustainability and the Singapore Institute of Directors will score the top 100 publicly listed Singapore companies by market capitalisation according to five criteria, including shareholder rights, disclosure and transparency, and responsibilities of the board.
The top 100 companies assessed had a combined market capitalisation of $586 billion as at March 2021.
Among these 100 companies, those who scored at least 97.5 points (75 per cent of the total 130 points achievable) make it to the Asean Asset Class.
There were 62 such Singapore firms included in the latest edition, and they comprise 26.5 per cent of the companies in the Asean Asset Class, up from 18.8 per cent in the 2019 study.
The average score of all 100 Singapore firms also rose by 14.5 per cent to 101.1 points in 2021, from 88.3 points in 2019.
The top three scorers in Singapore were fibre network infrastructure provider NetLink NBN Trust, bank UOB and transport operator ComfortDelGro.
NetLink NBN Trust took part for the first time in 2021, and it achieved top position among the Singapore companies.
In fact, 2021 was the first year that real estate investment trusts (Reits) and business trusts – 29 of them – participated in the study.
UOB kept its second position and ComfortDelGro jumped from the eighth to the third position.
The other top 10 scorers include CapitaLand, Keppel Corp, Singapore Post and Sembcorp Industries, which either rose a few ranks or maintained their position.
Telco Singtel managed to stay in the top 10 but fell from fourth to seventh, while hospitality Reit Far East Hospitality was the second Reit and business trust to make it to the top 10, after NetLink NBN Trust.
Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability, said that the Reits and business trusts have put in a strong showing in their first year of inclusion in the study.
Mr John Lim, lead member of the Singapore domestic ranking body and past chairman of the Singapore Institute of Directors, said corporate governance is a continuous journey and “companies must be prepared to deal with new requirements relating to sustainability disclosures, board diversity and board renewal”.
Prof Loh added that the Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last disruption that businesses encounter, and said that “good corporate governance performance will assure investors and regulators that companies can overcome future challenges”.
Here are the top 10 Singapore companies that made it to the Asean Asset Class:
- NetLink NBN Trust
- UOB
- ComfortDelGro
- Singapore Press Holdings (delisted in 2022)
- CapitaLand
- Keppel Corp
- Singtel
- Far East Hospitality Trust
- Singapore Post
- Sembcorp Industries