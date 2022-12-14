Listed Singapore firms do well in corporate governance: Scorecard

SINGAPORE - The bigger publicly listed companies in Singapore performed better than they did in 2019 in terms of corporate governance standards and practices, even amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to the 2021 edition of the Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard by the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the NUS Business School and the Singapore Institute of Directors, which was released on Wednesday.

The scorecard also included more Singapore companies in the Asean Asset Class, a catalogue of publicly listed entities across the region that are recognised for good corporate governance practices.

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam participated in this round of assessment, which began in 2021.

The Singapore companies also scored higher on average than in the 2019 edition of the scorecard.

Every two years, the Centre for Governance and Sustainability and the Singapore Institute of Directors will score the top 100 publicly listed Singapore companies by market capitalisation according to five criteria, including shareholder rights, disclosure and transparency, and responsibilities of the board.

The top 100 companies assessed had a combined market capitalisation of $586 billion as at March 2021.

Among these 100 companies, those who scored at least 97.5 points (75 per cent of the total 130 points achievable) make it to the Asean Asset Class.

There were 62 such Singapore firms included in the latest edition, and they comprise 26.5 per cent of the companies in the Asean Asset Class, up from 18.8 per cent in the 2019 study.

The average score of all 100 Singapore firms also rose by 14.5 per cent to 101.1 points in 2021, from 88.3 points in 2019.

The top three scorers in Singapore were fibre network infrastructure provider NetLink NBN Trust, bank UOB and transport operator ComfortDelGro.

NetLink NBN Trust took part for the first time in 2021, and it achieved top position among the Singapore companies.

In fact, 2021 was the first year that real estate investment trusts (Reits) and business trusts – 29 of them – participated in the study.

UOB kept its second position and ComfortDelGro jumped from the eighth to the third position.

The other top 10 scorers include CapitaLand, Keppel Corp, Singapore Post and Sembcorp Industries, which either rose a few ranks or maintained their position.