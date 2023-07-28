Accreditation framework launched for company directors to raise competencies

SINGAPORE – Company directors can apply for accreditation from January 2024 in a move to raise the standards and competencies of those who sit on company boards.

The accreditation framework for board directors was launched by the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) on Friday at its 25th anniversary event.

SID also launched the Governance for Good Alliance, which brings together more than 100 key stakeholders, such as the Singapore Exchange (SGX Group), to champion good governance within the directorship community.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was the guest of honour, said the accreditation framework will give directors greater clarity on the competencies they should develop, and provide a common standard for companies to make decisions on board appointments.

The framework identifies eight areas of competencies directors have to exhibit in the boardroom: governance; director duties and practice; financial skill sets; risk management; strategy development; digital skill sets; human capital; and sustainability fundamentals.

SID said directors will have to take a suite of core modules to acquire the knowledge, skills and attributes in the eight competencies. They are also encouraged to take additional courses to acquire knowledge in a particular sector or organisation type. SID will then assess the candidates and award the accreditation.

Qualified directors will be able to add “Accredited Director” to their credentials.

If they have more than five years of directorship experience, they can be called “Senior Accredited Director”.

SID developed the framework with inputs from SID members, who are researchers, academics, experienced directors and corporate governance experts.

The framework was endorsed by the SID governing council; and reviewed and supported by third parties, including the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) and the Charities Unit.

In her welcome address, SID governing council chairman Wong Su-Yen said the institute wants to professionalise directorship by helping all directors bring a holistic set of skills and behaviour to the organisations that they helm.

She added that the role of the director has “never been more demanding, yet never more critical” in a world of increasing complexity and volatility.

She cited rapid technological advancements, climate change, geopolitical tensions and changes in the workforce dynamics as some challenges that directors must navigate, whether they serve on the board of a listed company, a family business, a start-up or a charity.