Singapore regulators propose mandatory climate reporting for listed and large non-listed companies

SINGAPORE - A committee formed by two of Singapore’s top regulators is seeking public feedback on making disclosure of climate-related financial information mandatory for listed and large non-listed companies.

The public consultation on the recommendations made by the Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee (SRAC) will run from July 6 to Sept 30, 2023.

The public consultation documents can be accessed via the Reach portal at go.gov.sg/feedback-srac-recommendations.

The SRAC recommendations require listed companies to lead the way and report climate-related disclosures (CRDs) that align with globally recognised standards set by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) from financial year 2025.

The mandatory CRDs by large non-listed companies with annual revenue of at least $1 billion will start from financial year 2027.

A review is recommended in 2027 with a view to mandate reporting by large non-listed companies with annual revenue of at least $100 million by around financial year 2030.

SRAC was set up by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), with support from the Ministry of Finance, to advise on the road map for sustainability reporting by companies.

The industry-led committee was formed in June 2022 and also looked at the suitability of international sustainability reporting standards for implementation in Singapore, such as those by the ISSB.

ISSB was formed in 2021 at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow to develop standards that will result in a high-quality, comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures focused on the needs of investors and the financial markets.

“The recommendations of SRAC aim to uphold Singapore’s attractiveness as a global business hub while contributing to our national agenda on sustainable development under the Singapore Green Plan 2030,” Acra and SGX RegCo said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Several studies have shown that a significant majority of multinational corporations will weed out vendors in their supply chains that endanger their carbon transition plans.

Hence, SRAC believes that Singapore companies have a US$146.6 billion ($198 billion) business opportunity – as estimated by a Standard Chartered global study – if they are able to demonstrate they can measure, manage and disclose greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently in Singapore, CRDs consistent with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) is mandatory for listed companies in the financial, food and forest products and energy sectors.

Listed companies in materials and buildings, and transportation industries must do the same from 2024.

All other listed companies are required to apply TCFD recommendations on a comply-or-explain basis.

“Bolder climate action and transparency in reporting can become a key competitive advantage, and present new business growth and opportunities,” the joint statement noted. “These recommendations will prepare companies to meet stakeholder expectations, including those of their customers and lenders.”

SRAC chairman Esther An said: “There is a strong business case for climate reporting, as it has helped many businesses to improve performance and create stronger competitive advantage by capturing growth opportunities.”

SRAC has also recommended that listed companies include companies incorporated overseas, business trusts and real estate investment trusts.