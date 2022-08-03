Singapore-listed firms, trusts improved their corporate governance: Study

SINGAPORE - Listed companies and trusts strengthened their corporate governance, transparency and sustainability disclosures this year, according to a new index survey released on Wednesday (Aug 3).

The 2022 Singapore Governance and Transparency Index showed that scores improved across two categories, reaching a new high since the index was first compiled in 2009. The general category ranked 489 listed firms while the Reits and business trust category studied 44 trusts.

The mean score in the general category rose to 70.6 points, compared with 68.7 last year. It is also the first time the score has crossed 70 points.

Companies are scored based on their corporate governance practices and disclosures, as well as the timeliness, accessibility and transparency of their financial results.

The index is the result of an annual study conducted by CPA Australia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's Centre for Governance and Sustainability, and the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID).

Mr Max Loh, Singapore divisional president of CPA Australia, said: "The positive trend in this year's findings demonstrates the commendable efforts of companies in the journey for good governance and transparency.

"As businesses begin their recovery from the turbulence caused by the global pandemic, many new and emerging challenges are adding significant complexities to managing businesses. In this context, good leadership and governance - with a focus on accountability, transparency and sustainability - will remain the bedrock of long-term sustainable business performance."

Ground handler and caterer Sats had the best score in the general category for the third year running, while Ascott Residence Trust came out tops in the Reit and business trust category.

Singapore Exchange Regulation chairman Tan Cheng Han said the availability of useful and relevant information is critical to allow the market to work efficiently.

In his opening speech, he touched on the recent downturn in cryptocurrency markets and the consequent challenges faced by financial institutions.

"One key takeaway from the collapse of these institutions and the ripple effects that they have had on the rest of the ecosystem is the critical nature of confidence," he said.

"One way to maintain such confidence is to have a well-regulated environment, where participants can feel assured that certain quality or governance standards are adhered to."

Similarly, sustainability-related information is also vital to address growing concerns about greenwashing, or the provision of misleading information that obscures true environmental impact, he added.

Firms ranked in the index did well with producing their annual sustainability report, but were more lacking in disclosing key risks, including assessment and management of these risks.

They also improved in efforts to ensure a sustainable value chain and in addressing customers' health and safety.