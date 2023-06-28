Caught in the middle: How the sandwich generation can ease the squeeze

When Mr Chan Wei Lun, 37, welcomed his first child two months ago, he felt joy and excitement – and apprehension.

His concern: Expenses. “It feels like we are constantly spending money,” says Mr Chan, who works in customer service in the hospitality industry.

Expenses started piling up as soon as he and his wife discovered they were expecting. From doctor’s visits to maternity clothes and hiring a confinement nanny, the couple quickly realised that having a child was going to be more costly than they thought.

The arrival of the baby girl also puts Mr Chan and his wife within the “sandwich generation” – those who find themselves caring for young children while supporting elderly parents.