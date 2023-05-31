Leaking money: What are the common financial mistakes and how do you avoid them?

Are you saving more as your earnings grow?

If your answer is no, it could be a sign of “lifestyle creep”, where your spending rises in proportion to your income.

This often involves choosing convenience over cost. For example, taking a taxi to work to get more sleep in the morning, or opting for food delivery instead of having lunch at a more affordable hawker centre nearby, says Ms Isabelle Tan, director of sales, financial services, Dunn & Partners.

Dunn & Partners is an authorised representative of Manulife Financial Advisers.

Many people fall into this trap thinking that they are “saving a bit of time”, she adds, but expenses can add up quickly.

“When you prioritise convenience over having a good budget, you will find that at the end of the month, you actually ‘lose’ quite a lot of money,” Ms Tan, 40, says.

“Avoiding ‘lifestyle creep’ takes conscious effort, and being more mindful of your spending habits is a great start,” she adds.

Ms Tan and her colleague, Ms Tiffany Kang, who is also a director of sales, financial services, at Dunn & Partners, share more on common financial mistakes that people make, and offer tips to avoid them.

Mistake #1: Not paying credit card bills in full and on time

Paying credit card interest is a common money leak, which can add up to big bucks over time. “Make it a rule for yourself to always pay your credit card loans on time,” says Ms Kang, 35.

Delaying credit card payments or making only the minimum payment can quickly snowball into a larger debt and make it harder to pay off.

On the other hand, making timely payments in full helps you avoid incurring high-interest charges while improving your credit score, says Ms Kang. A good credit score is crucial for future loans and credit applications.

Another pitfall to avoid is instalment plans. “It may seem convenient to pay for big-ticket items in instalments, but paying for purchases in full – with funds you already own – is a good financial habit to cultivate.” Ms Kang says.

Mistake #2: Not saving for rainy days

We can never anticipate what life will bring, but Ms Tan believes that a core principle in financial planning is to be prepared for the unexpected.

Before embarking on any investment ventures, Ms Tan ensures that her clients have at least six months worth of income set aside as emergency funds.

“Should there be retrenchment or a sudden job change, this rainy day fund acts as a buffer to help them tide through the tough times.

“Knowing that they have this amount of money set aside will also provide them with a peace of mind and help reduce their stress.”

Mistake #3: Delaying investments

When it comes to investing, time is your best friend. Ms Tan advises: “Once you have your emergency funds sorted out, it’s ideal to start investing as soon as you can.”

The most significant benefit of investing early is the power of compound interest, where the interest earned from your investments is reinvested, resulting in even more interest earned. “This way, you can achieve your financial goals using the least amount of money over a more extended period of time,” Ms Tan says.

She also shares a simple technique for managing monthly cash flow. When you receive your salary, Ms Tan suggests “paying yourself first” by setting aside 20 per cent of your income for long-term financial goals such as retirement.