Keeping retirement planning on track can be a struggle, say Singapore residents in survey

While Singapore residents understand the importance of saving for retirement, many are bogged down by immediate financial obligations. For young couples who are looking to start a family, the pressure can be amplified as various expenses pile up.

Ms Ho Yun Yi, 30, who got married earlier this year, is one of them. She shares that her Build-To-Order flat will be ready next year.

“This means that we will have to start paying the mortgage by then. At the same time, we plan to have kids within the next couple of years and anticipate a spike in our daily expenses,” she says.

Ms Ho works as a project manager in a technology company, while her husband is a user experience (UX) designer in a financial technology firm. They worry about job security in the current economic climate. “There are widespread layoffs in the industry; so if either of us lose our jobs, we would have trouble affording all these,” she adds.

This makes financial stability and sufficiency a big concern for the couple, who have a low five-figure combined monthly income. “It is the key reason why we cannot afford to do the things that we want, such as furthering our studies, or setting aside money to plan ahead for retirement.”