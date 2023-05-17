Personal finance 101: How to create a holistic financial plan and stick to it

Today, we are living longer lives. Singapore Department of Statistics figures show that the average life expectancy of Singapore residents at birth was 83.5 years in 2021 – up from 71.6 years in 1993.

“As people live longer, many realise the need to ensure they have enough money to sustain their current lifestyles for retirement, which could span as long as two decades, or even more,” Mr Fok, 44, says.

The latest Manulife Asia Care Survey 2023 published in March also revealed that on average, Singapore residents expect to retire at the age of 62. About 63 per cent of respondents said that their top personal finance goal is to save up for retirement.

The study, which polled 1,037 Singapore residents, was conducted between late December 2022 and early January 2023. It covered 7,224 respondents aged 25 to 60 in seven markets across Asia.

Taking a step back to plan

As financial planning evolves to become more multifaceted, says Mr Fok, there is a need to take a holistic approach. But what does that look like?

“In the past, people would purchase insurance or investment products individually. That is akin to buying different types of furniture, putting them in the same house, and hoping they fit together,” he says.

The first step to holistic financial planning is developing a blueprint. “Rather than jumping straight into buying the financial products, you start by laying the foundation,” Mr Fok says.

He advises: “Write down a comprehensive financial plan detailing your views on money, your goals, as well as the actionable steps you will be taking in the long, medium, and short term.”

This plan can be especially useful, he says. “It can help prevent you from making emotional decisions in the short term, such as withdrawing investments for travel expenses or house renovations.

“By having a document that reminds you of why certain financial choices were made, it’s easier to keep your eyes focused on your long-term goals.”