Inflation, rising healthcare costs key threats to financial goals, say Singapore residents in poll

SINGAPORE - Rising inflation, an economic slowdown and soaring healthcare costs are the three key factors that Singapore residents say will hinder them from reaching their financial goals, a survey found.

Inflation was named as the key threat to their savings plans by 68 per cent of those polled, above the regional average of 64 per cent.

Almost 60 per cent of participants say an economic slowdown makes it harder for them to save, while 53 per cent say higher medical costs is a key risk.

The Manulife Asia Care Survey 2023 released on Wednesday found that just over half of those polled are confident of saving for emergencies (52 per cent) and maintaining their current lifestyles (51 per cent).

Less than half are confident about saving fully for retirement (43 per cent), buying a home (42 per cent) or having enough for their medical needs (41 per cent).

In Singapore, cash and bank accounts (63 per cent) is still the way most save for retirement and this is well above the regional average of 53 per cent.

The poll found that savings or endowment insurance along with returns and recurring income from non-fund investments (both 20 per cent) are a distant joint-second to cash.

“The over-reliance on cash as a savings tool in Singapore exposes Singapore consumers to inflation risk – inflation eats away at the value of cash savings. So, it’s important to find avenues that offer compounding returns,” said Manulife Singapore’s chief executive Khoo Kah Siang.

The survey, which is into its fourth year in the region, found that the top personal finance goal for Singapore residents is to retire earlier but the majority have not made plans.

Almost two-thirds or 63 per cent polled in Singapore say saving for retirement is the top personal finance goal, more so than the regional average of 49 per cent.

Respondents expect to retire at age 62, but 65 per cent of those polled do not have a plan in place even though the average life expectancy in Singapore is currently 83.5 years.

Of those aged 25 to 35, only a quarter are preparing for retirement, while 44 per cent of those aged 45 and above have retirement plans.

A mere 26 per cent of those polled said they set aside funds for retirement.