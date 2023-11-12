From protecting marriage to reserved presidency: What is the Constitution and why does it matter?

SINGAPORE – The President of Singapore and Cabinet ministers will soon be able to take up appointments in foreign organisations when it is in the national interest if a proposed change to the law is passed in Parliament.

The change, tabled in a Bill in the House on Monday, will be put to a vote. If passed, it will become the 10th amendment to the Constitution in the last six years. That is more than three times the number of changes made in the six years before.

Key changes in recent years include the creation of the Reserved Presidency in 2017, which reserves the elected office for candidates of a particular racial group if there has not been a president from the group for the five most recent presidential terms.

Former president Halimah Yacob stood for the polls in September 2017, and won uncontested.

In 2022, another Constitutional amendment was made to protect the heterosexual definition of marriage from legal challenge.

But what exactly is the Constitution, and what purpose does it serve? When someone says it is the highest law of the land, what do they mean?

The Straits Times speaks to constitutional law experts to find out more.

1. What is the Constitution?

It is a set of rules for running a country. It sets out how a state is to be organised into different branches of government, and the fundamental rights of citizens that the government must not violate, said constitutional law expert Kevin Tan, who is an adjunct professor at the law faculty in the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Nearly every country in the world has a Constitution.

The Singapore Constitution was “cobbled together” from a mix of Malaysian legal texts and Singapore’s newly drafted Independence Act in 1965, when Singapore gained independence, said Prof Tan.

In 1980, the Constitution was merged into a single document that is still in use today.

As founding documents, Constitutions may be revered in some societies, Prof Tan added. For instance, the United States Declaration of Independence is viewed by many Americans as sacred.

2. What can be found in the Singapore Constitution?

There are 166 provisions in the Constitution, and key sections set out the structure of the government and the fundamental liberties or rights guaranteed to citizens, said Mr Suang Wijaya, a constitutional lawyer and partner at Singapore law firm Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.

The Constitution stipulates three branches of government: the legislature, made up of Parliament and the President; the executive, meaning Cabinet ministers; and the judiciary.

It sets out what powers each branch has, and how those powers should be exercised.

It also protects the basic rights of citizens, like the right to equal protection under the law, freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Equal protection means everyone should get fair treatment under the law.