Singapore proposes law to regulate significant investments in entities critical to national security

SINGAPORE – Singapore plans to introduce a new law to regulate significant investments in “a handful of critical entities”, which would mean these companies have to seek approval when there are changes in ownership or leadership.

The move reflects a similar trend globally where countries are stepping up their scrutiny of investments to protect critical industries, which are crucial to the proper functioning of their economy and society.

The Significant Investments Review Bill, as it is called, seeks to regulate both local and foreign investments into entities “critical to Singapore’s national security interests”, though these entities have not yet been identified.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday that three categories of businesses would come under the proposed legislation: those which are incorporated, formed, or established in Singapore; those which carry out business activities in Singapore; and those which provide goods and services to people here.

An MTI spokesperson told reporters that the law would apply to individual entities, rather than the entire sector they operate in.

The move is meant to complement existing sector-based legislation, which already imposes ownership and control safeguards on entities in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and utilities.

The first reading of the Bill will take place when Parliament sits next week.

The second reading is expected in January 2024 and, if the Bill is passed, the legislation is set to come into effect a few months later, said the spokesperson.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong told reporters that because of the increasingly complex economic environment, it is important for Singapore to “take a broader view on how we can effectively manage the risks that may arise from significant investments in some of these critical entities”.

Although most critical entities here are already adequately covered by existing sectoral legislation, there are some which may not be covered adequately, or may be in sectors not covered by those rules, he noted.

Thus, in a crisis situation, the current legal requirements imposed on these entities may not be adequate to ensure their business continuity, Mr Gan added.

“We expect only a handful of critical entities to be designated under this Bill,” he said.

Under the proposed investment management regime, critical entities will have to abide by the following requirements:

1. Buyers and sellers have to notify and seek approval for certain changes in ownership or control.

Buyers have to notify the Minister after they become a 5 per cent controller. They will have to seek approval before becoming a 12 per cent, 25 per cent or 50 per cent controller in the entity.

Buyers will also have to seek approval before they become indirect controllers, or when they acquire the business, or parts of it, as a going concern.

Sellers will need to seek the Minister’s approval when they cease to be a 50 per cent or 75 per cent controller.

MTI said that the onus is also on the critical entities to notify the Minister after they become aware of any changes in ownership and control.

2. Critical entities will be required to seek approval for the appointment of key officers.

The MTI spokesperson said that in the case of corporations, key officers refer to the chief executive officer, directors, and chairperson of the board of directors.

In the case of limited liability partnerships, they refer to the manager and partner, while in the case of partnerships, they refer to the partner, the spokesperson added.

3. There are other provisions : for example, designated entities cannot be voluntarily wound up or dissolved without the Minister’s consent; and should national security issues arise or should the delivery of essential services be disrupted, orders can be given to assume control of the designated entities’ affairs, business, and property, to ensure business continuity, MTI said.

The MTI spokesperson added that the provisions under the Bill do not have retrospective effect.

Ownership or control provisions will only apply to entities after they have been designated and will not affect current or existing arrangements.

4. Even entities that have not been designated can have their ownership or control transactions reviewed, if they have acted against Singapore’s national security interests.

MTI said there are clear processes for affected parties that wish to request the Minister to reconsider his decision to designate them as critical entities.

Affected parties can also appeal to an Independent Reviewing Tribunal, which will consist of three individuals appointed by the President on the advice of the Cabinet.

Of the three individuals, the chairperson is a Supreme Court judge, MTI added.

Singapore remains an open economy and trusted hub for investors

Addressing fears that Singapore is turning inwards, Mr Gan said it is crucial for the country to remain open and connected to the world.

As such, the Republic must continually work on strengthening its position as a trusted hub for businesses to invest with confidence, he said.

Mr Gan said that MTI will engage with the entities that are being considered for designation “to assure them that we will be working with them on the implementation details so as to address their concerns” and to minimise the overall impact on affected businesses.

“Most of our arrangements with them will be quite bespoke. We will be tailoring to the peculiar, specific nature of that particular entity,” he added.

Commenting on the proposed legislation, Mr Nicholas Fang, executive director (security and global affairs) at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said that with the regulatory framework in place, investors coming into Singapore can feel confident that there are adequate and effective provisions for the economy to keep functioning properly under any circumstances.

Conflicts are happening around the world, and those will ill-intent will look to the whole suite of levers or tools at their disposal, including direct military conflict and economic levers, to achieve their aims, said Mr Fang.

He added that whether it is through conventional military capabilities or legislation, the Republic has a range of options to ensure the security and reliability of its critical and national security interests.

Singapore Business Federation chairman Lim Ming Yan said the approach is a “balanced one that seeks to meet the government’s objectives while ensuring that Singapore remains an open and competitive business location”.

Added Mr Lim: “Such measures give Singapore adequate levers to ensure the security and reliability of entities critical to the functioning of our economy. In a counter-intuitive way, it will likely strengthen Singapore’s positioning as a safe and trusted hub for business and investments.”