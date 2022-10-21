askST: What to know about the constitutional changes to protect the definition of marriage

SINGAPORE - Amendments to the Constitution were introduced in a Bill on Thursday to protect the current definition of marriage - as that between a man and a woman - from legal challenge.

This follows the Government’s move to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code that criminalises gay sex between men.

The constitutional amendments are being introduced in a new Article 156 in Part 13 of the Constitution.

Here is what you need to know about them:

1. What does the proposed Article 156 say, exactly?

It reads:

156. (1) The Legislature may, by law, define, regulate, protect, safeguard, support, foster and promote the institution of marriage.



(2) Subject to any written law, the Government and any public authority may, in the exercise of their executive authority, protect, safeguard, support, foster and promote the institution of marriage.



(3) Nothing in Part 4 invalidates a law enacted before, on or after the date of commencement of the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment No. 3) Act 2022 by reason that the law

(a) defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman; or

(b) is based on such a definition of marriage.

(4) Nothing in Part 4 invalidates an exercise of authority before, on or after the date of commencement of the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment No. 3) Act 2022 by reason that the exercise is based on a definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

2. What does “Part 4” refer to?

Under Part 4 of the Constitution, certain fundamental liberties are protected. These include Article 10 which prohibits slavery and forced labour, Article 12 on equal protection of the law, and Article 15 which guarantees freedom of religion.

3. So what is the effect of Article 156?

The first clause basically clarifies that the power to make laws to do with the institution of marriage lies with Parliament (the Legislature).

The second clause adds to this by noting that the Government and public authorities may protect, safeguard, support, foster and promote the institution of marriage through policies.

In Singapore’s case, this includes public housing policies, where married couples get financial benefits. In education, too, its policies and curricula are anchored on Singapore’s prevailing family values and social norms.

The other clauses of Article 156 protect laws defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman, and laws that are based on such a definition, from being invalidated by Part 4 of the Constitution, which deals with fundamental liberties.

This includes Article 12, which comes under Part 4 of the Constitution, which states that all persons are equal before the law and entitled to the equal protection of the law.

As the Constitution is the highest law in the land, any law enacted in Parliament but found to be inconsistent with it could be struck down by the Courts.