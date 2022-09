SINGAPORE - One law has been talked about by many Singaporeans for months - Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Aug 21 announced that the Government will repeal Section 377A, adding that the Constitution would be amended to allow Parliament to define the institution of marriage, many are unfamiliar with the process of how this is going to be done and why this approach is taken.