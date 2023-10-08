How United and other US airlines lost momentum on sustainable jet fuel

Although generous tax credits certainly helped spur wind and solar, so have mandates: About half of all growth in US clean electricity since 2000 is linked to state laws requiring that electric utilities get a certain share of their power from renewable sources, according to a recent report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Mr Kirby says United’s attempts to build the market are more significant than simply counting its SAF usage. The centrepiece of these efforts is a US$75 million (S$103 million) investment in a sustainable flight fund, which has put money into a half-dozen clean-fuel startups.

That certainly eclipses the investments of other big US airlines.

But US$75 million adds up to less than 1 per cent of United’s annual jet-fuel bill. And this amount is unlikely to move the needle much for SAF developers, who often need US$500 million to build a plant.

To put this in broader perspective, McKinsey & Co estimates that the world needs to invest about US$175 billion a year – mostly on developing new sustainable fuels – if airlines are going to achieve their mid-century climate targets.

Critics contend that United and other US airlines, by baulking at higher prices for cleaner fuels and lobbying against mandates, are standing in the way of meaningful progress on SAF.

“It’s disappointing to see this kind of greenwashing from United Airlines and Airlines for America,” says Mr Nik Pavlenko, programme lead for fuels at the non-profit International Council on Clean Transportation.

A decade ago, United took a bolder approach to sustainable jet fuel. Some of the airline’s impact is visible at a century-old refinery in Paramount, a suburb of 50,000 people just outside Los Angeles.

On a scorching August afternoon, with the nearby San Gabriel Mountains cloaked in haze, a dense web of steel pipes, tubes, scaffolding and towers thrums with life.

This refinery, owned by Boston-based biofuels producer World Energy, was the sole maker of SAF in the US for the past seven years. Its first domestic competitor came online in May.

Instead of petroleum, the refinery is fed by oven-black rail cars full of animal fat with the consistency of Crisco. The shipments come from slaughterhouses across the US, Canada and Australia.

Most of the fat is converted into renewable diesel for trucks. Each year the refinery also churns out about 8 million gallons of jet fuel for use at Los Angeles International Airport and other nearby facilities.

World Energy’s SAF produces less than half of the greenhouse gases of conventional options. And it exists, in part, thanks to United’s help. In 2013 the airline inked a novel agreement with the refinery.

Details of the deal have never been publicly disclosed, but three people familiar with the transaction say the airline agreed to pay a slight premium compared with conventional jet fuel for a three-year supply when the refinery eventually came online.

More important, it included a risky “warm idle clause”, which meant United would continue to pay the biofuels producer even if it had to stop delivering because of high feedstock costs or other reasons.

Guaranteed cash flow made the project more attractive to financial backers. United also shared in the refinery’s upside. If the fuel could fetch a higher price than the airline would pay (which it eventually did), the producer could sell it elsewhere – and split the premiums with United.

“United has been absolutely critical in getting SAF off the ground,” says Mr Gene Gebolys, World Energy’s CEO, who declined to discuss the deal’s terms. “They moved when others wouldn’t.”

It is exactly the type of deal that most airlines are unwilling to make today.

When United signed a second contract with World Energy in 2019, the airline announced it would purchase as much as 10 million gallons over the next two years.

This time, though, the company shouldered none of the refinery’s risks and ultimately purchased less than 20 per cent of the publicised amount. (United officials noted the huge drop in fuel usage during the Covid-19 pandemic.)

United and other airlines began trumpeting enormous deals for the future supply of sustainable fuels, even when their plans lacked substance.

Two years ago, for instance, United unveiled what it called “the largest publicly announced SAF agreement in aviation history” by committing to purchase 1.5 billion gallons over two decades from Alder Renewables, a clean-fuels start-up.

Alder rebranded its business in July to showcase a broader range of renewable products it hopes to make beyond just SAF; and Mr Darren Fuller, the company’s chief commercial officer, downplayed the United deal in an interview, calling it “a little bit of a hangover from our previous management”.

(After Bloomberg Green sought comment on this from United, Alder officials sent a written statement with a different tone that said they were excited to eventually provide sustainable fuel to the airline.)

Plenty of airlines have uncorked similarly frothy deals.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, for instance, celebrated a deal two years ago to buy 670 million gallons of SAF at a price competitive with traditional jet fuel. The airline claimed to be well ahead of its 2030 targets.

“We are well past the point of vague climate commitments,” declared JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

This miraculous supply of affordable SAF was supposed to begin arriving this year.

But JetBlue’s deal was with a start-up that had only a few employees and no facility to produce fuel. The airline quietly pulled the plug a year later, mentioning deep in an unrelated press release that the arrangement had been “terminated.” JetBlue did not respond to multiple interview requests.

Persuading airlines to pay the higher cost for SAF remains a central challenge.

Aemetis is attempting to build a 90-million-gallon-a-year plant at an old army ammunition plant about 160km east of San Francisco. It plans to use waste from nearby almond orchards to help make the lower-carbon fuels, which could be used to power trucks or airplanes.

But Aemetis needs to raise US$500 million to build the plant, which it calls Carbon Zero 1. That is a tall order, even for the publicly traded Aemetis, which generates about US$250 million a year, mainly selling biofuels for road transportation.

To show investors there is demand for lower-carbon jet fuel, Aemetis two years ago invited airlines to negotiate for the plant’s future fuel supply.

Despite all the airline pledges to use vast quantities of SAF, the discussions were hard. Airlines are notoriously tight-fisted when it comes to fuel, which accounts for about one-third of their operating costs.

“There’s zero appetite to be one penny per gallon less competitive,” says Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee.

The biofuels company eventually persuaded at least eight airlines, including American Airlines, Qantas and Japan Airlines, to pay a slight premium – 10 per cent above the future price of conventional jet fuel – for about half the plant’s expected output.

Conspicuously absent from the flurry of Aemetis announcements: United. Negotiations with the company faltered, Mr McAfee says, because United would not pay a higher price for the cleaner fuel. “They’d only buy it if it were at, or lower than, the cost of conventional jet fuel.”

United officials said in a statement that the airline conducted diligence on the biofuels company and “determined that it wasn’t the right fit for us”.

All of this raises a fundamental question about who should foot the bill for decarbonising air travel.

United’s chief argues that the public should not expect companies to pay a premium for climate-friendly products.

“The blunt answer is, companies, individuals and governments are not going to buy green products unless they’re cost-competitive. They’re not,” Mr Kirby says. “This is coming from someone that really wants to make a difference on climate change.”

But if airlines are unwilling to pay more for cleaner fuels, it thrusts the responsibility onto the public, primarily through government incentives. This, in effect, would lead to all taxpayers subsidising the wealthiest, who fly the most.

In the US, adults in households earning more than US$150,000 fly more than five times as often as those in households making less than US$50,000, according to a 2018 survey by Airlines for America.