Thailand’s new PM Srettha Thavisin: A political novice who brings business acumen to the job

BANGKOK – After weeks of political struggle, Thailand’s Parliament has finally chosen its new prime minister, former real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin.

The 61-year-old, who has little political experience, is set to head an intended government coalition of populists and pro-military parties in South-east Asia’s second-largest economy.

Mr Srettha, who stepped down as the chief executive officer of property developer Sansiri to become one of Pheu Thai’s three prime minister candidates, was already known for being vocal on social matters in the online sphere years before.

He has commented on various topics, including Thailand’s social and economic inequality, climate change and geopolitics.

His background as a successful businessman who helped build Sansiri has made him a favourite among the private sector leaders. The family business specialises in luxury residential projects and is one of Thailand’s largest property developers and worth billions of baht.

Pheu Thai has emphasised his business acumen and, by extension, his ability to steer the Thai economy in its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Srettha also enjoys popularity among the younger electorate for his public criticism of the outgoing administration’s handling of the economy and the 2020 youth-led protests.

As Thailand’s 30th prime minister, he takes over from former coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was caretaker premier for almost a decade.

In a long-awaited parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, more than three months after the May 14 election, lawmakers voted in favour of Mr Srettha, the sole candidate put forth for the vote. He received 482 or two-third of the votes, including about 150 votes from the military-appointed Senate.

Pheu Thai’s other candidates were Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 37-year-old daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, and chief party strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri, 74.

In the lead-up to the vote, Mr Srettha faced growing allegations of tax evasion and unethical business deals during his time at Sansiri. He and the company have denied the accusations.

Mr Srettha had said in previous interviews that he wanted to be a prime minister that makes a difference. He was not a loyalist of Thaksin, who returned to Thailand just hours before he was voted in on Tuesday.