Why two coups cannot keep Thailand’s Shinawatra clan down

BANGKOK – Billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra and his family have dominated Thai elections for much of the past two decades.

A royalist establishment made up of army generals, judges and senior civil servants sees the clan as a threat to its political power, and the Shinawatras were ejected from office twice in military coups. The intense rivalry is returning to the fore after opposition parties, including one linked to Thaksin, prevailed in a May election.

With the country’s various factions negotiating deals to form a new government, Thaksin is preparing to return to Thailand after 15 years of self-imposed exile. The move is likely to exacerbate the political instability that’s eroding investor confidence in Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy.

1. Who are the Shinawatras?



Descendants of a Chinese immigrant who married a Thai woman in the late 19th century, the Shinawatras are Thailand’s most prominent political dynasty, with two of its members occupying the country’s top political office at different times in the last 22 years.

The 74-year-old Thaksin has been a polarising but enduring figure in the nation’s politics since he first became prime minister in 2001. A landslide victory for his Thai Rak Thai Party in 2005 won him a second term in office, which ended abruptly a year later in a military coup.

Thaksin left Thailand in 2008 to avoid corruption charges he said were politically motivated. His sister Yingluck faced a similar fate after her Pheu Thai Party won an election in 2011 and made her Thailand’s first female prime minister.

She was ousted by judicial order in 2014 and weeks later her government was toppled in yet another coup. In May this year, after almost nine years of military-backed rule, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, 36-year-old Paetongtarn, ran for prime minister. Pheu Thai came second in the vote, behind the progressive Move Forward Party that’s popular among young and urban voters.

2. How did the Shinawatras make their fortune?



Thaksin has portrayed himself as a self-made man from rural origins, but the family was already relatively wealthy when he was growing up.

The origin of their fortune was a silk business his ancestors established in the north of the country in the early 20th century. During a 14-year career in the police force, Thaksin started dabbling in silk retail, cinemas, real estate and computer leasing – with little success – before striking rich in the technology boom of the 1980s and 1990s.

His head start in the computer business and his political connections allowed him to snap up government concessions to operate paging and mobile phone services, cable TV subscriptions, data networks, card phones and satellites.

At the height of his success, his Shin Corporation, now called Intouch Holdings, owned Thai mobile operator Advanced Info Service and satellite firm Shin Satellite (now Thaicom). Shin Corp was sold to Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings in 2006.

Today, Shinawatra family members including Thaksin’s ex-wife and three children – Panthongtae, Pintongta, and Paetongtarn – hold majority or controlling interests in companies spanning real estate to healthcare and hospitality. Some of those firms are listed on the Thai stock exchange, including property developer SC Asset, run by Thaksin’s son-in-law Nuttaphong Kunakornwong.