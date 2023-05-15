Thai election: Move Forward Party declares victory, leader Pita prepared to be prime minister

BANGKOK - The Move Forward Party (MFP), which champions progressive policies that have rattled nationalistic establishments in Thailand, has declared victory over the May 14 election.

“It’s safe to assume that we have secured a government,” said 42-year-old party leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Monday, hours after Thailand’s election commission finished counting about 99 per cent of the votes.

Mr Pita said that he had congratulated Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the hard-fought campaign and invited her Pheu Thai Party as well as four others to establish a coalition of 309 MPs to form the government.

The MFP will also look at establishing a transition team to ensure the smooth handover from the previous government.

“To minimise the risk economically and politically, we will try to form the government as soon as possible,” he added.

Unofficial tallies by the commission placed the MFP in first place, bagging 151 seats and some 14 million votes. This gives the party the biggest share of seats out of the 500 contested in this election.

In a statement in the wee hours of Monday, Mr Pita, who is the party’s nominee for prime minister, had said that he was ready to be the country’s 30th premier.

“We have the same dreams, and same hopes, and we believe that the Thailand we love can be better... Whether you agree with me or not, I will be your prime minister. Whether you voted for me or not, I will serve you,” he said.

Tentative results also show the party bagging 32 of the 33 seats in Bangkok, with the remaining seat going to Pheu Thai, and wiping out the patchwork of more established groups that won the capital in the 2019 election.

A record 75.22 per cent of the 52 million electorate turned up at the ballot boxes for this election, beating the 74.87 per cent turnout in the last vote.

The Pheu Thai Party, which is linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, came in a close second with 141 seats, according to the commission.

The party, which like other iterations of Thaksin-backed parties, has won the largest number of seats in every election since 2001, but the outcome of Sunday’s poll denied it the “landslide” win it had campaigned heavily for.