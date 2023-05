Thai polling does not have a sterling reputation for accuracy, but it turned out to be right about a main feature of the past Sunday’s election – the Thai people wanted change and would give a crushing rebuke to former general Prayut Chan-o-cha, who has led the country since the 2014 military coup.

The two military-associated parties combined won only 76 of the 500 seats at stake in the elected Lower House. Mr Prayut is finished as a political figure.