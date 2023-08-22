Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years of self-exile, hours before Parliament decision on premiership

BANGKOK - Former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra returned home on Tuesday marking the end of 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas.

The 74-year-old’s arrival comes at an unsettled period in Thai politics after parties, including the Pheu Thai Party which he backs, have jostled for over three months since the May 14 election, trying to establish the next government.

His private jet, which flew from Singapore, touched down at Don Mueang International Airport at 9am.

Thaksin emerged about 20 minutes later and first paid respects to a portrait of Thailand’s King set up in front of the terminal doors. He was also met by the police.

Thousands of supporters, mostly older people, flanked the streets leading up to the airport terminal. Some had arrived the night before and others in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Mr Damrong Khongpanya, 61, had made the eight-hour journey to the airport by car from the north-eastern province of Nong Khai, beginning on Monday and arriving in Bangkok at 4am on Tuesday.

Seated on make-shift mats by the road, the farmer expressed excitement at the former premier’s return.

“Even if I don’t get to see him in person, knowing that he is here is enough to make me happy,” he said.

Dressed in red – with many also wearing shirts with images of Thaksin and his sister, former premier Yingluck Shinawatra – several groups of supporters danced to songs in the north-eastern dialect and clutched bouquets of flowers they hope to give him.

“I love Thaksin!” shouted some supporters to foreign media who were taking photos of the crowds.

Thaksin’s arrival took place just hours before Parliament is expected to decide if it will support a nominee from Pheu Thai to become Thailand’s 30th premier.

This will be the first step in forming the next administration. Pheu Thai, which is the election runner-up with 141 MPs, has cobbled together an 11-party coalition with 314 MPs, and is seeking to form the next government with the pro-military parties it had earlier promised not to partner with.