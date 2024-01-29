Sarawak premier urges opposition to stop undercutting Malaysian PM Anwar

KUCHING, Sarawak - A key backer of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s fragile ruling alliance urged the nation’s politicians to stop undermining the government, arguing the country needs political stability to focus on pressing economic challenges.

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg – who leads Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak, on the island of Borneo – said he’s told his political colleagues to “stop creating so many problems” for the 14-month-old government.

That followed reports that opposition leaders met in Dubai in December 2023 to discuss undercutting Datuk Seri Anwar, Malaysia’s fifth prime minister since 2018.

“There are many external problems that can affect us,” the premier told Bloomberg News in his office in Kuching city.

“We must be able to look at ourselves and how we can strengthen our own competitive advantage,” he said, adding that “leaders cannot concentrate” if domestic politicians keep creating instability.

The warning from Mr Abang Jo, as the 73-year-old premier is popularly known, comes just over a year after he threw the support of his state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), behind Mr Anwar when the 2022 elections produced a hung Parliament.

GPS – which has 23 seats in Malaysia’s 222-member Lower House – had been courted by both Mr Anwar and his rival, Muhyiddin Yassin, after the vote.

“We want a stable federal government regardless of who is in power,” Mr Abang Johari said.

Ever since then-Prime Minister Najib Razak stepped down following the 2018 election, Malaysia’s prime ministers have lasted less than two years on the job on average.

Moody’s Investors Service echoed Mr Abang Johari’s concerns about the economic impact of the political turmoil.

In a Jan 16 report, Moody’s said, “Entrenched concerns around the stability of the unity government risks fomenting negative investor perceptions of Malaysia’s political risks and policy gridlock, hampering the country’s longer term economic competitiveness.”

The tumult has weighed on Malaysia’s currency, with the ringgit the worst performing currency since the start of 2023 among emerging markets in Asia.

It hasn’t reversed that slide in 2024, falling 2.9 per cent against the dollar this month.

Support for Mr Anwar also tumbled to 50 per cent late 2023 from 68 per cent in December 2022.