News analysis

‘Dubai Move’ plot to topple Malaysia PM Anwar is unlikely, but perception of instability remains

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
A drastic shift in support for Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim is unlikely, as he has the backing of 152 members of the 222-strong Parliament. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
23 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR – Talk of a purported plot to oust Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that surfaced in the dying days of 2023 refuses to fade away, resulting even in Malaysia’s top cop announcing on Jan 9 a probe into such claims.

That speculation persists of the “Dubai Move” – named after the city where opposition figures and government backbenchers allegedly met in the United Arab Emirates in December – says less about the possibility of defections, and more about the perception of the government’s stability.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top