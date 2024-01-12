‘Dubai Move’ plot to topple Malaysia PM Anwar is unlikely, but perception of instability remains

KUALA LUMPUR – Talk of a purported plot to oust Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that surfaced in the dying days of 2023 refuses to fade away, resulting even in Malaysia’s top cop announcing on Jan 9 a probe into such claims.

That speculation persists of the “Dubai Move” – named after the city where opposition figures and government backbenchers allegedly met in the United Arab Emirates in December – says less about the possibility of defections, and more about the perception of the government’s stability.