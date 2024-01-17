Malaysia debates controversial fixed term law to prevent PM Anwar’s govt from being toppled

KUALA LUMPUR – Allies of Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, worried about the government being toppled from power through MP defections, are talking up introducing a new law that will ensure the ruling coalition can govern for the full five year-term.

The opposition and analysts have hit out at the plan as undemocratic.

Talk of defections to the opposition has gathered steam in recent weeks following a revelation on Dec 30 by a top official of the government’s propaganda agency that opposition leaders and some backbenchers had recently gathered in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in a plot to topple Datuk Seri Anwar’s 14-month-old administration. The alleged plot is widely dubbed as the “Dubai Move”.

To counter possible defections, Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi on Jan 13 suggested a Fixed Term Parliamentary Act, or FTPA be enacted, to prevent any sitting government from being changed until the next general election, or until its five-year parliamentary term is over.

De-facto Law Minister Azalina Othman Said on Jan 15 said an in-depth study will be conducted on the proposal.

“There are many countries that practise fixed-term parliaments with an agreed timeline for elections in order to ensure political and economic stability and to prevent any coup attempt that harms the country’s parliamentary democratic system,” said Datuk Seri Azalina in a statement.

The fixed-term proposal has support from the politically weary public, who witnessed chaotic scenes between 2018 and 2022, with Malaysia led by four different prime ministers during that period. This included the appointment of PM Anwar to head a loose coalition after the November 2022 polls, following yet another intervention by the King.

Some quarters question the need for the new law, when current rules already allow the government to affirm its support in Parliament through a confidence vote. The government needs a minimum backing from 112 lawmakers to pass most Bills.

Should a no-confidence vote come to pass, Malaysia has two existing avenues to resolve this: via fresh elections or the King’s intervention, said Professor Kartini Aboo Talib, deputy director at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“My point is, Malaysia does not need the FTPA; too many rules spoil democracy. It’s suffocating,” she told The Straits Times.

Opposition MP Takiyuddin Hassan said the FTPA could allow a government to remain in power despite losing the support of the majority of MPs in Parliament, the central pillar of its mandate.

He said on Jan 14 the Constitution states that a prime minister who loses the parliamentary majority should resign along with his Cabinet. “In that situation, the King should replace the prime minister with someone who has proven to have the majority support of MPs,” he said.

Prof Kartini added that approving the FTPA is an endorsement for a weak party to stay in power.