Malaysia heads for hung Parliament as voters reject Barisan Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysians have voted in the country’s first-ever hung Parliament, with the three main national coalitions failing to secure a simple majority of 112 seats in a fiercely fought general election on Saturday.

A clutch of big names, including former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, were vanquished as official results as at 3am Sunday left Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) neck and neck with 71 and 79 parliamentary seats each, and the Umno-led ruling alliance Barisan Nasional (BN) trailing behind with only 29 wins.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has 22 seats, putting it on track to become a kingmaker for the next federal government.

With 213 seats accounted for, there are just 7 seats for which results have yet to be announced.

PH chief Anwar Ibrahim looks set to wrest Tambun in Perak from caretaker Youth and Sports Minister Faizal Azumu, with close to a 5,000-vote majority with two-thirds of ballot boxes tallied.

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin retained his Pagoh parliamentary ward, which he first won in 1978, with a 10,007-vote majority.

Among the upsets was the crushing defeat of Malaysia’s longest-serving ex-premier Mahathir, who failed to retain his seat – Langkawi island in Kedah. He secured just 4,566 votes, losing his deposit as PN’s Suhaimi Abdullah had the backing of 25,463 voters.

Malaysia’s longest-serving MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah lost his Gua Musang seat in Kelantan to PN. The BN stalwart – who has held the seat for 12 terms since 1974 – polled 21,663 votes, which is just 163 votes fewer than the winning candidate Mr Mohd Azizi, who claimed 21,826 votes.

Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, daughter of opposition leader Anwar, was defeated in the family seat of Permatang Pauh in Penang, once considered a bastion for their Parti Keadilan Rakyat, which leads PH.