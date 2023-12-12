Malaysia’s PM Anwar reshuffles Cabinet one year in

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia announced a major Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12, with new ministers being appointed to key portfolios including in finance, foreign affairs and health.
The move comes one year into Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, which faces slowing economic growth and criticism that promised reforms are not being implemented fast enough.
Amongst the key changes is the appointment of Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan, who will assist Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Finance Minister. Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah was the former chief executive officer of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the national pension fund.
Speaking to the media after the announcement, Mr Anwar said that a second finance minister was required to address the country’s economic issues.
“My personal view… is that the Ministry of Finance must have a strong and professional team to ensure that we are on the right track and the focus on the economy.
“And he (Mr Amir) has shown enough competence, ability, and has managed the EPF in a very impressive and satisfactory manner,” he said.
Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad returns to the Health Ministry, taking over from Dr Zaliha Mustafa. An MP from Parti Amanah Negara, Dr Dzul, as he is popularly known, served as health minister from May 2018 to Feb 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha has been appointed as the new Federal Territories Minister.
Human Resource Minister V Sivakumar has been replaced by Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong, who had assisted Mr Anwar as his Deputy Finance Minister II, prior to his new appointment.
There had been multiple calls for Mr Sivakumar to step down, after several officers in his ministry were embroiled in corruption claims.
Some ministers remained in Cabinet but with switched portfolios.
Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan will take over the Foreign Minister’s post from Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, who will in turn helm the Higher Education Ministry, previously headed by from Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.
Mr Mohamed Khaled, meanwhile, will take over as Minister of Defence.
Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who was a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, has been given the task to lead the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry. The post had been left vacant since July, after the demise of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.
Two new ministries have been created from existing portfolios covering environment and communications.
Deputy Prime Minister Fadhillah Yusof will head the new Energy Transition and Public Utilities Ministry, which was formerly part of the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry led by Mr Nik Nadzmi Nik Ahmad.
Mr Nik Nadzmi is now Minister for Natural Resources and Sustainability.
A new Digital Ministry will be helmed by Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo. This portfolio was previously placed under the Communications and Digital Ministry led by Mr Fahmi Fadzil, who will now head the Communications Ministry.
Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani will be the new Plantation and Commodities Minister, taking over from Datuk Seri Fadhillah.
The newly appointed ministers will be sworn in at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur at 2.30pm.