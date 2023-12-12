Malaysia’s PM Anwar reshuffles Cabinet one year in

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia announced a major Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12, with new ministers being appointed to key portfolios including in finance, foreign affairs and health.

The move comes one year into Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, which faces slowing economic growth and criticism that promised reforms are not being implemented fast enough.

Amongst the key changes is the appointment of Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan, who will assist Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Finance Minister. Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah was the former chief executive officer of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the national pension fund.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Mr Anwar said that a second finance minister was required to address the country’s economic issues.

“My personal view… is that the Ministry of Finance must have a strong and professional team to ensure that we are on the right track and the focus on the economy.

“And he (Mr Amir) has shown enough competence, ability, and has managed the EPF in a very impressive and satisfactory manner,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad returns to the Health Ministry, taking over from Dr Zaliha Mustafa. An MP from Parti Amanah Negara, Dr Dzul, as he is popularly known, served as health minister from May 2018 to Feb 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha has been appointed as the new Federal Territories Minister.

Human Resource Minister V Sivakumar has been replaced by Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong, who had assisted Mr Anwar as his Deputy Finance Minister II, prior to his new appointment.