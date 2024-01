KUALA LUMPUR – Political tensions are rising in Malaysia as the wife of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin was charged in court on Jan 23 with failure to declare her assets, while a son of former premier Mahathir Mohamad is under a separate anti-graft probe.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is using the investigations over alleged corruption against the two Tuns and their family members to showcase his fight against graft involving prominent people.