Pheu Thai brings more parties into its fold in bid to form next government

BANGKOK - The Pheu Thai Party, backed by former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, is bringing more partners into its coalition as it tries to break the political gridlock that has gripped Thailand since the May 14 election.

Six junior parties will join the alliance established earlier this week by second- and third-place election winners, Pheu Thai (141) and Bhumjaithai Party (71), said Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew at a press conference on Wednesday.

The six parties have 16 seats in total, raising the total number of coalition MPs to 228.

This is still short of a simple majority in the 500-member Lower House, as Pheu Thai continues to drum up support in anticipation of the upcoming parliamentary sitting where lawmakers will vote for Thailand’s next prime minister.

The new parties to join the coalition are Prachachat, Seri Ruam Thai, Plung Sungkom Mai, Party of Thai Counties, Pue Thai Rumphlang and Chartpattana Kla. The Pheu Thai-led bloc initially had 212 members.

Mr Cholnan said Pheu Thai believes it will be able to solve the stalemate, and asked for cooperation from other parties to help it elect its PM candidate, real estate mogul Srettha Thavisin, 60, during the vote.

“The sooner we can establish a government, the faster we will be able to solve the problems faced by the people,” said Mr Cholnan.

The Bhumjaithai Party who led the Public Health, Tourism and Transport ministries in the outgoing administration, is most well-known for its pro-cannabis policies that led to the nationwide decriminalisation of the substance, but have become a divisive topic due to what critics say is ambiguous regulation of the weed-related products.

The move comes after Pheu Thai decided to accept conservative parties who are part of the outgoing military-linked government into its fold.

It had parted ways with the reformist Move Forward Party (MFP), which was its main partner in the former alliance of non-military parties. Pheu Thai had dropped the party from its plans to form a government after facing strong resistance from conservative and military-linked lawmakers whom it will need on its side to successfully nominate Mr Srettha for the job.

This has relegated the MFP to the opposition camp.

Under the Constitution, a PM candidate needs 376 votes from a joint sitting of Parliament’s 500 elected MPs and the 250-member junta-elected Senate to get the job.

This means that the Pheu Thai coalition will still have to rely on support from MFP MPs or lawmakers from the conservative factions.