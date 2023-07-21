Thailand’s Move Forward steps aside for coalition partner Pheu Thai to have its shot at premiership

BANGKOK - Despite suffering two legal setbacks stonewalling its chances to form and lead Thailand’s government, the Move Forward Party (MFP) has not given up its aim to set up a post-election government.

“Although Pita cannot be prime minister, it does not mean we will abandon our principles to set up a new government. It is our duty to continue to stop the influence of the old government,” said MFP secretary-general Chaitawat Tulathon on Friday.

Holding a media briefing for the first time since Wednesday’s double blow to the party that saw its leader Pita Limjaroenrat suspended from duty as an elected lawmaker and subsequently blocked from the premiership after Parliament denied him a second chance at nomination, Mr Chaitawat said it was clear that opposing forces had tried to block the party’s road to the government.

“We will continue to reaffirm the eight-party coalition, and in the next round we will nominate a candidate from Pheu Thai to be the PM,” said Mr Chaitawat.

The Pheu Thai Party – the second-biggest party in the coalition – is now expected to take the lead and nominate one of its three PM candidate nominees for the coming vote on July 27.

Local reports have said that Pheu Thai, which is linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, will likely nominate real estate mogul Srettha Thavisin for the vote next week.

Despite emerging as the winner of the May 14 election with the highest number of seats in the Lower House, the MFP has faced several obstacles in forming the government and getting Mr Pita, its only nominee for PM, into the top post.

The party, which campaigns on progressive policies, such as bringing structural reform to powerful establishments like the military and monopolised industries, won 151 seats in the election.

But its anti-establishment policies have faced resistance from conservative and royalist forces.

The MFP teamed up with election runner-up Pheu Thai, which won 141 seats, and seven other parties that together have 20 seats, in hopes of forming a post-election government.

But the MFP-led coalition, which has 312 seats – the majority in the Lower House – has faced challenges each step of the way.

This includes a pending legal case against Mr Pita over allegedly holding media shares in violation of election rules. There is also a complaint against the MFP alleging its intention to overthrow the constitutional monarchy due to its plan to reform the lese majeste law - a ruling against the party could lead to its dissolution.

To become PM, a party nominee must get majority support from both the 500-member House of Representatives as well as from the 250-member Senate, stacked with military appointees.