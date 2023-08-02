Thaksin-linked party plans new bloc to form Thai govt without election winner

BANGKOK – Pheu Thai, a party linked to Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, said on Wednesday it would form a new coalition with the possible backing of conservative parties to end a political stalemate that has gripped Thailand since the May election.

Pheu Thai will seek to form a government without Move Forward, effectively disbanding an eight-party, pro-democracy coalition under Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, according to party leader Chonlanan Srikaew.

The new Pheu Thai-led coalition will nominate property tycoon Srettha Thavisin for the prime minister’s post on Friday.

South-east Asia’s second largest economy has been in political limbo since the poll, in which the progressive Move Forward emerged as the largest party, closely followed by the populist Pheu Thai party.

“Pheu Thai called us to tell us that the eight parties no longer have Move Forward,” Mr Chaowarit Khajohnpongkirat, leader of the Palang Sakom Mai party, told Reuters.

A Move Forward spokesman said the party would comment after its lawmakers meet later on Wednesday.

Move Forward took the lead in forming the alliance after the May 14 election, and twice attempted to get its leader, Mr Pita, voted in as prime minister by Parliament, only to be blocked by conservative opponents and a military-appointed upper house Senate.

Conservative opposition to Move Forward stemmed from its progressive agenda that was seen by the royalist-military establishment as a threat, in particular a promise to amend a law, known as Article 112, that punishes insulting the monarchy with prison of up to 15 years.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said a government led by his party would not support amending Article 112 but would focus on solving economic and political problems.

Dr Chonlanan told reporters in Bangkok his party had little choice but to break with its ally in the face of insurmountable conservative opposition to it.

“Pheu Thai has supported Move Forward to our fullest ability,” he said.

Move Forward rose to prominence with the backing of many younger voters who protested for months against a military-backed government in 2020.

On Wednesday, several hundred supporters of Move Forward assembled in Bangkok in cars and on motorbikes for a noisy show of opposition to the party’s exclusion from efforts to form the next government. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS