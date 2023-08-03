Efforts to cobble together Thai government face further delay

BANGKOK - The logjam preventing the formation of a new Thailand government after the May election continues, as a parliamentary sitting to choose the premier on Friday has been delayed pending a court verdict.

The postponement on Thursday followed a Constitutional Court announcement stating that it needed more time to review a petition that challenged Parliament’s July 19 decision to deny Move Forward Party (MFP) candidate Pita Limjaroenrat a second shot at being nominated for prime minister.

The court also said that it was seeking more information regarding the case, as it involved “important issues” related to the principles of constitutional monarchy that needed careful consideration.

It would consider the case on Aug 16, said the court’s release.

Despite winning the May 14 election with the most number of Lower House seats, the MFP and Mr Pita have been unable to form the government, largely due to a lack of support from conservative lawmakers who have rebuffed the party’s progressive policies, in particular its plan to reform the lese-majeste law that criminalises insult to the monarchy.

On July 13, Mr Pita – who is MFP leader – failed to garner enough support from lawmakers in his first attempt to secure the votes needed to become prime minister.

A week later, the 42-year-old was denied a second try when a majority of MPs and senators backed a parliamentary rule that prevents a motion from being resubmitted in the same session.

Following the court’s announcement, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said that Friday’s parliamentary sitting to select Thailand’s 30th prime minister would be put on hold, pending the legal decision.

The Pheu Thai Party, which were runner-ups in the election, was scheduled to nominate its candidate, real estate mogul Srettha Thavisin, 60, for the coming vote.

On Thursday, the party also cancelled a planned press conference to announce its new coalition partners after dismantling its former alliance of non-military parties that included the MFP.

Pheu Thai, which is linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had on Wednesday dropped the MFP from its plans to form a government, after facing strong resistance from conservative and military-linked parties whom it needed on its side to successfully nominate Mr Srettha to be prime minister.

The move has relegated the MFP to the opposition camp.

The MFP had brought the initial bloc comprising 312 MPs together.

But last month, the MFP handed the baton to Pheu Thai to lead the coalition, after it was denied majority support from the 750-member Parliament, which includes 500-elected MPs and the 250-member junta-selected Senate.

The confluence of events and continued political deadlock comes a week before Thaksin’s supposed plan to return to Thailand on Aug 10.

He has spent 15 years in self-exile to avoid criminal charges that he claims are politically motivated.