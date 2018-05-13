Mahathir says Malaysia has sufficient revenue to remove GST; anti-fake news law to get 'proper' definition

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday (May 13) the country has sufficient revenue to remove the unpopular goods and services tax (GST), state news agency Bernama reported.

The new government vowed to abolish the consumption tax within the first 100 days of being in power.

Dr Mahathir also said that the anti-fake news law will be given “proper” definitions so that media and public are clear on what is fake.

“Even though we support freedom of press and freedom of speech, there are limits,” Dr Mahathir said in a live telecast on state TV.

Abolishing the anti-fake news law was one of Dr Mahathir’s campaign promises.

Moving on to the issue of foreign investment, Dr Mahathir said that foreign investment must bring in capital and technology, and set up factories for either domestic distribution or export, adding that foreign participation in large infrastructure projects will be invited only “when we don’t have expertise”.