Turnout low in ongoing twin Selangor by-elections; results out this evening

SHAH ALAM - Voters in two Selangor state-assembly seats are picking new lawmakers on Saturday (Sept 8) with turnout quite low so far, reflecting continuing voter fatigue after the general election just four months ago in May.

Polling stations, which opened at 8am, will close at 5.30pm.

The simultaneous by-elections in the Balakong and Seri Setia constituencies are being held following the deaths of their Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen.

The twin by-elections are the second ones held following the May general election.

The first by-election after May was conducted in the state seat of Sungai Kandis in Selangor on Aug 4, with the ruling PH alliance retaining the ward.

Official results are expected to be out at around 10pm.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday morning reminded constituents to cast their votes as early as possible to avoid last-minute congestion.

"We were told that as at 10am today, there were not many people at the polling centres including in the Seri Setia state constituency... maybe due to the weekend... thus many take the opportunity to rest earlier in the morning and take their time to go to the polling centres," EC's deputy chairman Othman Mahmood was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.

"For those who have the time, this is the best time for them to go and cast their votes because the weather at the moment is quite good while the situation at the polling centres is still not congested," he told reporters after visiting one of the polling centres.

Malayskini news site said voter turnout at 1pm stood at around 28 per cent for Balakong and 31 per cent for Seri Setia, according to EC data.

Results are expected to be known by around 9pm.

In Balakong, PH candidate Wong Siew Ki from the Democratic Action Party is facing off against Mr Tan Chee Teong from the Malaysian Chinese Association, a member party of the Barisan Nasional opposition coalition.

Balakong has 62,219 registered voters.

In Seri Setia, PH candidate Halimey Abu Bakar from Parti Keadilan Rakyat is being challenged by Dr Halimah Ali from opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

There are 50,692 registered voters in Seri Setia.

The DAP won Balakong with a majority of 35,538 in the May general election.

In Seri Setia, PKR won the seat with a majority of 19,372 votes.