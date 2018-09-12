Anwar Ibrahim to contest Port Dickson seat in by-election

KUALA LUMPUR - The Port Dickson Member of Parliament, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, announced his resignation on Wednesday (Sept 12), to make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's return to parliament.

Mr Anwar, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect, will contest the seat in Negeri Sembilan in a by-election.

"I hope voters of Port Dickson would give the same support, if not greater, to their future MP, Anwar Ibrahim," said Mr Danyal.

Party sources said many issues were taken into consideration before the final decision was made.

The possible seats were discussed within selected groups of loyalists, who were entrusted with the responsibility of crafting an action plan to get Mr Anwar elected as an MP.

"Some of the seats that were offered belonged to three-term MPs who are division chiefs with strong grassroots support. There were also seats that had incumbents who were young and hardworking," sources said.

They said it was ascertained that the chosen constituency must have voter representation which reflects that Mr Anwar is accepted by the Malays as well as non-Malays.

"So, the ideal constituency for Anwar must have about 60 per cent Malay voters and 40 per cent non-Malay voters," said a source.

Selayang MP William Leong concurred that the constituency for Mr Anwar to contest must be well mixed as he would be representing all races as the nation's incoming prime minister.

"This is also important to us as PKR is a multiracial party and we want to break the practice where a Malay contests in a Malay majority seat, a Chinese in a Chinese majority seat and an Indian in an Indian majority seat," said Mr Leong, who was the first to offer his seat to Anwar.

After much deliberation, the party finally shortlisted the Sungai Petani, Alor Setar and Port Dickson parliamentary seats for Mr Anwar to choose.

Former naval officer Danyal is new to Port Dickson and has no grassroots support in his constituency or as a PKR elected representative.

When contacted on Monday, Mr Danyal said although he had been supporting PKR since 2008, it was only recently that he officially became a member, meaning that he is fairly unknown within the PKR fold.

He had said that contesting in Port Dickson had also been an 11th hour decision.

"I was actually asked to contest in Tambun (Perak) at first," said Mr Danyal, 68, who is also a former vice-president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia.

He was roped in to contest in Port Dickson 24 hours before nomination day to replace fellow PKR member Rosman Jonet, who was penalised by the Election Commission for not submitting a report on his spending when he contested the Linggi state seat in 2013.