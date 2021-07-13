Malaysia reports record high of 11,079 new Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (July 13), the first time it has recorded a five-figure breach in infections in a single day.

The previous daily record was 9,353 cases on July 10.

Selangor reported the bulk of the new cases, with 5,263 logged by the country's most populous state.

The record in cases comes as Malaysia remains under a national lockdown since June 1, as the country struggles to keep infections under control.

At 855,949 cases overall, Malaysia has one of South-east Asia’s highest per-capita infection rates, but also one of its highest rates of inoculation, with 25 per cent of its 32 million population having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

While the country has been administering over 300,000 vaccine jabs daily since July 5, the pace of inoculation may be hit by a vaccination centre in Shah Alam being ordered to close for sanitisation, after more than 200 staff and volunteers tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Malaysia's Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin insisted the one-day closure would not derail the country's vaccination programme, with plans to inoculate 60 per cent of the population by the end of September still in place.