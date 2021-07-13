Failure is not an option in Malaysia's fight against Covid-19

Contrary to the idea that Malaysia is a failed state, the country is making progress on vaccinations and has an array of financial and food programmes to help those in need

Tengku Zafrul Aziz for The Straits Times
To date, 3.1 million people, or more than 10 per cent of Malaysia's adult population, are fully vaccinated.PHOTO: REUTERS
    32 min ago
Malaysia, like many other countries in South-east Asia, is battling a surge in Covid-19 infections, driven in part by new highly infectious and deadlier variants.

The challenges to public health have also caused economic distress and a less-than-ideal domestic political climate.

