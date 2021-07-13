For Subscribers
Failure is not an option in Malaysia's fight against Covid-19
Contrary to the idea that Malaysia is a failed state, the country is making progress on vaccinations and has an array of financial and food programmes to help those in need
Malaysia, like many other countries in South-east Asia, is battling a surge in Covid-19 infections, driven in part by new highly infectious and deadlier variants.
The challenges to public health have also caused economic distress and a less-than-ideal domestic political climate.